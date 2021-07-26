The decision to leave

The decision regarding whether it was safer to stay in the camp or face possible retaliatory violence in the embattled region was not an easy one. Banks were no longer working, and financing an escape was challenging at that time.

Nonetheless, when heavy fighting resumed on December 4, a group of around 1,000 refugees decided to seek safety in another refugee camp, Shimelba, a nearby Eritrean refugee settlement. Shimelba was the oldest of the four so-called Shire camps, established in 2004 to accommodate refugees who fled the short but bloody Ethio-Eritrean war of 1998-2000.

The refugees fled in small groups to the surrounding mountains and walked towards Shimelba, passing through Zelanzile and Zebengedena villages. They did not know the exact way, so they moved erratically.

A few people that I spoke to were caught by a group of fifty militiamen on the night between December 4 and 5. They shared similar characteristics to those whom the refugees witnessed inside the camp: they were all men above the age of 45 – which would indicate that they remembered previous conflicts with Eritrea – and they wore civilian clothes and were armed with new Kalashnikov guns and hand grenades.

Some refugees also spotted men who carried sniper guns. They also noticed that the militia were not particularly well-trained as they could not aim from afar; however, they were organised to a certain extent as they communicated through codes and shootings in the air. Also, later, after alleged acts of mass atrocities took place, Tigray special forces had the authority to tell the militiamen not to kill the refugees, but to escort them back to Hitsats.

Solomon (not his real name) who fled the camp with his three-months-pregnant girlfriend, four other women and eight men, witnessed 4-5 hours of sustained violence on the night between 5 and 6 December. The group was initially surrounded by several militiamen who were later joined by thirty other men. They raped all the women, including Solomon’s pregnant girlfriend, and later shot them. His eight friends were also killed.

As the mountains around Shire are rich in gold, the area is full of illegal gold excavation ditches. The militia group rounded up around eighty refugees in a ditch just outside the village of Zebangedena, and later threw hand grenades inside. Solomon survived; he waited in the ditch for thirty minutes until the militia left, and then made his way out pushing away the dead bodies.

The horrors were not over yet, however.

On the morning of December 6, he got caught by another militia group who separated men from women and told refugees that men would have to walk back to the camp, whilst women would await transport in Zebangedena, and later join them back in Hitsats.

Other men that I spoke to told me that they could hear screaming of the women coming out of a local school. Those who tried to intervene were beaten and threatened with guns.

Solomon was part of a group of 300 refugee men who were forced to walk back to Hitsats that morning. Militiamen were joined by between 100 and 200 local villagers, both men and women of all ages, who were armed with axes, sticks and stones. They were all shouting, “you killed our brothers, and now we will kill you.”

The refugees had to walk for 12 hours non stop – this was the shortcut that only the local people knew – without any water or food. Those who were too weak to continue walking were beaten up or killed.

Women from the village(s) were throwing stones at Eritreans who fainted along the way. Some interviewees I spoke to said that their mobile phones and jewellery were stolen by the villagers. Refugees trying to help those less able to walk were pushed away by the mob.

Nobody was burying the corpses. They were just left there. Militia kept threatening to kill the Eritreans once they reached the camp.

Upon the arrival in Hitsats, refugees were locked up in a storage building belonging to a Dutch NGO, ZOA, located just on the outskirts of the local community. The militia interrogated them for a few hours, asking questions such as, “why did you try to escape from the camp? Are you part of the shabia (a pejorative term used for the Eritrean army)?”

A group of local people, including women armed with berbere, a hot mix of spices, mainly composed of chillies, which they wanted to rub into refugees’ eyes, tried to storm the building, shouting, “we will kill you”.

Eritreans accused of having any previous disagreements with the host community were told to pay them money. Later they were all released to their shelters.

Two days later, Eritrean women came back to Hitsats, also on foot and escorted by a militia group. They were all crying and did not want to tell anyone what had happened to them in Zebangedena. “They looked very weak and did not talk to anyone,” one young man told me.

Overall, there are consistent testimonies that between December 4 and 7 2020, around 150-360 refugees were killed around Zelazile and Zebangedena, including 50-60 murdered by hand grenades. 400-500 women were raped, according to male interviewees. I have not been able to speak to any women who were in Zebangedena at that time.

Local militia remained present in Hitsats throughout December.

Refugees, frightened and hungry, were hiding in their shelters. In some parts of the camp, militiamen armed with guns were looting the shelters, telling refugees to give them their belongings, including items such as blankets and other basic utensils.

On Sunday, January 3, the Eritrean army attacked again, and on the following day, they told refugees to leave the camp for their own safety.

Refugees walked to Shiraro for four days without any water or food. People were too exhausted to carry their belongings, and many were throwing everything away as they walked. I was told that a diabetic woman died on the way, and three other women died in labour.

In Shiraro, the Eritrean army told refugees that they would take women and the disabled to Badme, but in fact, they targeted young people fit for the military. In Shiraro, refugees were able to call their families and ask for money to escape to Addis. Eritreans were afraid of using public transport, so they hired private minibuses, which were not being stopped at the checkpoints.

Several thousands of refugees from Hitsats have by now reached Addis.

Many are destitute, begging outside churches. Others are staying with their relatives and friends in very dire conditions, with as many as ten people sharing one room. Some move from one friend to another, spending a night at one place and another somewhere else, not to overburden their hosts.

So far, unlike Eritreans from other camps, they were not forced by aid agencies to return to Tigray; nevertheless, they are not receiving any support from humanitarian organisations and their future in the Ethiopian capital remains uncertain.