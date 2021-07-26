An investigative report released on Monday by the London-based international law firm Stoke White documents that French airstrikes bombed a wedding, resulting in the killing of at least 19 civilians, in a village in central Mali last January.

“I heard the planes and then ‘Boom! Boom!’ After some time, we returned to the scene and found several people were killed,” a witness who requested anonymity, said in the report.

“There, I lost my cousins.”

The report contradicts the French dismissal of civilian fatalities and supports UN findings released last March.

On January 3, 2021, about 100 men and teenagers gathered in the village of Bounti in central Mali for a wedding. They prayed together and took shelter under trees in the semi-desert region. An hour later, French airstrikes hit, killing 19 civilians.

That’s according to the bombshell UN report by the peacekeeping force in Mali (MINUSMA) that constituted a rare criticism of French forces in the Sahel region.

Although the report was based on more than 400 interviews and the analysis of more than 150 documents, France questioned its credibility claiming the report is based on “unverifiable local testimony” and “unproven hypotheses”.

Paris still rejects it killed civilians to this day, claiming the airstrikes targeted 30 members of Katiba Serma, an armed group linked to Al Qaeda.

The French state said it had conducted an intelligence and surveillance mission in the region with its Reaper drone “for one hour” and followed a motorcycle carrying two individuals who joined “40 adult men in an isolated area”. That gave the impression to the French forces that they were members of the armed group.

“Can these old people hold weapons?”

Both the UN report and Stoke White report said that the French military came to the conclusion that a gathering of adult men coming together was enough to determine they were all members of an armed group or that there were not any civilians present.

“The incident illustrates that the French military is prepared to put civilians at risk of harm and fatality- which would result in a high likelihood of a war crime,” the Stoke White report said.

The author of the report, Khalil Dewan says both the French armed forces and the Mali government are yet to come clean and provide evidence that the gathering was not a wedding, and that France had “neutralised” members of a non-state armed group.

“The burden of proof remains with the attacking force, as the onus is on the one triggering lethal force, not the one on the receiving end, particularly when concerning civilians,” Dewan told TRT World.

The report tracked down a mobile phone video showing the four injured civilians talking about the attack in the Bounti village. The video which the report says, was authenticated by local sources and language analytics, was taken in a medical facility in Douentza, a few kilometres from the targeted village.

“These are the people who got hurt. This is the one whose hand was cut. The old man in the bed, his foot was wounded. A piece of iron went through his foot,” one man is heard saying in the video which was obtained by the investigations team of the law firm.

“They’re the ones accused of being jihadists. This one’s thigh is wounded. Can these old people hold weapons? Or even less, fight?” another man said.

Delina Goxho, an associate fellow at Egmont Institute in Brussels says, the use of drones is much more attractive for politicians because it is not costly for troops and is perceived as more distant by the public at home