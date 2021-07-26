Police and protesters have clashed in several Tunisian cities as demonstrators demanding the government step down attacked offices of Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament that calls themselves "Muslim Democrat".

Witnesses said protesters stormed or tried to storm Ennahda offices in Monastir, Sfax, El Kef and Sousse, while in Touzeur they set fire to the party's local headquarters on Sunday night.

"The people want the dissolution of parliament," the crowd chanted.

Several protesters were arrested and a journalist was injured when the crowd hurled stones and police fired tear gas canisters.

The protests, the biggest in Tunisia for months and the biggest to target Ennahda for years, were called by social media activists. No political parties publicly backed the rallies.

In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved. There were other big protests in Gafsa, Sidi Bouzid and Nabeul.

The violence came as hundreds of protesters rallied in each of the main cities after a spike in Covid-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles and exposed the failings of a squabbling political class.

Coronavirus pandemic

The protests raised pressure on a fragile government that is enmeshed in a political struggle with President Kais Saied, as the government tries to avert a looming fiscal crisis amid a weeks-long spike in Covid-19 cases and increased death rates.