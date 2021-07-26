Israel's military has bombed a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to what it said were incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza's rulers Hamas confirmed one of its sites had been struck. Israel's military said it had hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site.

There were no reports of casualties.

Since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting, Palestinians in Gaza have sporadically launched balloons laden with incendiary material across the border, causing fires that have burned fields in Israel.

Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened during the May fighting.

Balloon launches had ebbed after Israel eased some restrictions on Gaza last week.

But on Thursday, balloons were again launched from Gaza, causing at least four brush fires near Israeli cities along the border.

"In response to the arson balloon fire towards Israeli territory today IDF (Israeli military) fighter jets struck (a) weapons manufacturing site belonging (to) Hamas," the military said in a statement.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called the Israeli strikes a "showy reaction" and said Palestinians were "putting pressure on (Israel), forcing it to respect the rights of our people and to walk back its unjust positions."

The strikes came after Israel cut by half the fishing zone off the blockaded coastal territory, a common response following projectile attacks by armed groups in Gaza.

Israel's army had no immediate comment on the strikes.