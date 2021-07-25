WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fauci “very frustrated" over rising Covid figures fuelled by anti-vaxers
US top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the surge in delta variant cases is predominantly among those refusing to get vaccinated.
US President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says America is going in the wrong direction as Covid-19 cases spike up. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
July 25, 2021

The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring Covid-19 cases fuelled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,’’ said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday, describing himself as “very frustrated.”

He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration’’ by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.

Fauci, who also serves President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.

He noted that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are surging, such as Los Angeles County, are already calling on individuals to wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status. 

Fauci said those local rules are compatible with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public.

Nearly 163 million people, or 49 percent of the eligible US population, are vaccinated, according to CDC data.

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Fauci said government experts are reviewing early data as they consider whether to recommend that vaccinated individuals get booster shots. 

He suggested that some of the most vulnerable, such as organ transplant and cancer patients, are “likely” to be recommended for booster shots. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
