New floods have again swamped areas of Belgium and washed away cars as a wave of thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the country.

The provinces of Namur and Walloon Brabant southeast of the capital city Brussels were particularly hit. They had already been impacted by the devastating floods that left 36 people dead and seven missing in the nation with 11.5 million inhabitants last week.

Belgium's crisis centre issued a warning to the population as the bad weather is expected to last for several days.

Heavy rainfall caused significant damage in Dinant, where piles of cars were strewn across the town. Deputy mayor Robert Closset said firefighter were deployed to tackle floods he described as worse than last week.

“I've been living here all my life and I've never seen this before," he told The Associated Press, adding that no new victim had been reported.

