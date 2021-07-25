WORLD
4 MIN READ
East China braces as Typhoon In-Fa approaches
All inbound and outbound flights were cancelled at Shanghai's two international airports as were dozens of scheduled trains, while activity at the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo was also shut down.
East China braces as Typhoon In-Fa approaches
People cross the street in the wind and rain in Ningbo, China on July 25, 2021. / Reuters
July 25, 2021

Typhoon In-Fa lashed eastern China with high winds and heavy rain as other parts of the country were still cleaning up following historic flooding.

Sea, air and rail traffic was shut down across a swathe of China's east coast with In-Fa expected to make landfall near the major shipping port of Ningbo sometime late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

The typhoon's effects were felt on Sunday morning in the metropolis of Shanghai, China's largest city, with strong gusts of wind and consistent although not yet heavy rainfall.

Flights cancelled

All inbound and outbound flights were cancelled on Sunday for the city's two international airports as were dozens of scheduled trains, while activity at the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo, two of the world's largest, was also shut down.

READ MORE:Thousands flee fresh floods in China as typhoon approaches country’s east

Some public attractions in Shanghai and other cities, including Shanghai Disneyland, were closed and residents were warned to avoid outdoor activities.

On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world’s busiest shipping centres.

RECOMMENDED

State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which abuts Shanghai to the north, stopped releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.

Torrential downpours dumped a year's worth of rain in just three days last week in the central province of Henan, killing at least 58 people.

Millions of others have been affected by those floods, with some trapped without fresh food or water for days, and economic losses have run into the billions of dollars.

READ MORE:Death toll from flooding in central China rises after record rains

China's meteorological authority said that after landfall In-Fa would weaken but could continue to hover over a wide area of eastern China for days, wringing itself out and bringing heavy rainfall, possibly to areas still recovering from last week's freak flooding.

"It is necessary to be highly vigilant and prevent disasters that may be caused by extreme heavy rainfall (from Typhoon In-Fa)," the China Meteorological Administration said on Sunday.

China has suffered an annual summer flooding and typhoon season for millennia, but the record rainfall this past week in Henan has prompted questions about how cities could be better prepared for freak weather events, which experts say are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.

READ MORE:Cities in central China flooded as river banks burst amid rains

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall