Britain is hosting climate and environment ministers from 51 countries for "critical" climate talks ahead of November's COP26 summit in Glasgow.

British minister Alok Sharma, President of COP26, will lead the two-day meeting, which London said will address "key issues that require resolution" at the summit.

Sharma "hopes to build common ground and sketch the outline of the Glasgow outcome," according to a statement released by the British government.

Environment and climate ministers from the US, India and China will be among those taking part in the closed-door meeting, which will include both virtual and in-person attendance.

It is the first face-to-face ministerial meeting of its kind in more than 18 months.

"We are facing perilous times for our planet and the only way we will safeguard its future is if countries are on the same path," said Sharma.

"The world will be watching to see whether we come together in Glasgow and do what is necessary to turn things around in this decisive decade," he added.