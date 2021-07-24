Uganda this week doled out around $30 million to MPs to buy new cars, sparking outrage in a poor country where the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc.

Each of the 529 lawmakers were handed $56,500 to get new vehicles at a time when Covid-19 cases are surging.

On June 18, President Yoweri Museveni announced curbs on movement and shuttered schools, churches, and bars for at least six weeks.

'Shameful act'

"It is unacceptable for a government to buy luxuries to a small group in parliament, who continue to receive monthly pay of over about $8,000 while the larger population are unable to feed themselves," said Anet Nana Namata, an active human rights defender and executive director of the Union of Human Rights Defenders Uganda.

A manual labourer earns an average monthly salary of about $29 while a teacher gets $76.

Moses Isooba, leader of the National NGO Forum added: "This act is shameful at a time the government is appealing to private citizens to contribute money to buy the Covid-19 vaccine."

He said the money could be used instead to distribute $23,5 each "to the most vulnerable 500,000 persons".