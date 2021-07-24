WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ugandans outraged after MPs get $30M to buy luxury cars
Government in Uganda handed $56,500 to each of the 529 lawmakers to get new luxury vehicles at a time when Covid-19 cases are surging, drawing criticism human rights groups and NGOs in the country.
Ugandans outraged after MPs get $30M to buy luxury cars
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
July 24, 2021

Uganda this week doled out around $30 million to MPs to buy new cars, sparking outrage in a poor country where the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc.

Each of the 529 lawmakers were handed $56,500 to get new vehicles at a time when Covid-19 cases are surging.

On June 18, President Yoweri Museveni announced curbs on movement and shuttered schools, churches, and bars for at least six weeks.

'Shameful act'

"It is unacceptable for a government to buy luxuries to a small group in parliament, who continue to receive monthly pay of over about $8,000 while the larger population are unable to feed themselves," said Anet Nana Namata, an active human rights defender and executive director of the Union of Human Rights Defenders Uganda.

A manual labourer earns an average monthly salary of about $29 while a teacher gets $76.

Moses Isooba, leader of the National NGO Forum added: "This act is shameful at a time the government is appealing to private citizens to contribute money to buy the Covid-19 vaccine."

He said the money could be used instead to distribute $23,5 each "to the most vulnerable 500,000 persons".

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Hundreds of Ugandans duped into paying for fake Covid-19 shots

Government defends decision

Confronted with mounting public anger, government spokesman Ofwono Opondo, defended the decision as being in line with a time-honoured tradition.

"It is to facilitate their engagement with the electorate. In any case, the civil society organisations have been part of the budgeting processes and knew long time the MPs were to get money to buy cars," he said.

In 2018, a similar move sparked protests with activists storming parliament before being dispersed.

Uganda, a country of 45 million people, has recorded 91,710 Covid cases and 2,496 deaths.

Only about one million people have been vaccinated so far.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall