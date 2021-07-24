France has adopted a controversial bill reinforcing the respect of the principles of the Republic, to keep a check on radical Islam and extremism.

The so-called anti-separatism bill was adopted in parliament by a final vote of 49-19, with five abstentions.

The bill may have to pass the final hurdle of the Constitutional Council – the highest constitutional authority which has the right to overrule provisions of approved bills.

Several parties have opposed the text and threatened to seek recourse from the Council on what they deem as discriminatory provisions, particularly to those related to the prohibition of homeschooling.

READ MORE: How France's Anti-Separatism Bill fits into wider Islamophobic persecution

'Anti-republican, anti-Muslim'

During the discussion, socialist politician and leader of the La France Insoumise party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, introduced a motion to reject the bill which he said was “anti-republican" and “anti-Muslim." The motion was opposed by lawmakers.

Later, in a series of tweets, Melenchon denounced the text of the bill against Muslims because it “invents a hollow and hazy concept: separatism.”

He said it was shameful that hours were dedicated to discussing “the veil, the burkini, foreign flags at weddings and even ululations” amid the coronavirus pandemic.