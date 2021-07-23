India’s and Nigeria’s central banks have drawn up plans towards launching their own sovereign-backed digital currencies.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are the digital form of fiat money, giving holders a direct claim on the central bank and allowing them to make instant electronic payments.

CBDCs differ from digital money like cryptocurrencies, which are private and decentralised tokens.

On Thursday, Rakiya Mohammed, the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) director of information technology, said that a CBDC pilot will begin as early as October 1.

At a press briefing in June, Mohammed said the bank had been researching a possible CBDC for years and would be trialing a digital naira before the end of this year.

Nigerian financial officials have been grappling with how to best deal with the rise of cryptocurrencies in the country, and had prohibited crypto transactions in the banking sector in February.

The CBN’s deputy governor Adamu Lamtek clarified that crypto trading was not banned, and its popularity has continued to grow despite the banking restrictions.

A digital rupee on the cards?