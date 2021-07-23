Following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops the security situation in Afghanistan has been drastically worsening. The Taliban claims to have taken control of 85 percent of the country, the US military says it controls roughly half of all 'district centres'.

Ali Folladwand, a Hazara activist, says the withdrawal of US and NATO troops was perceived as a win against foreing troops which has given the Taliban courage to defeat government forces leading to an increase in violence. The deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan has also aggravated existing ethnic tensions and historical wounds minorities have faced. The increased conflict has particularly endangered ethnic minorities such as the Hazara’s - a historically persecuted group in Afghanistan.

In the last few weeks, Hazaras have been creating new self-organised militias saying the government is not protecting them from targeting by the Taliban and other terrorist organisations.

The United Nations stated that the situation in Afghanistan is a humanitarian catastrophe with over 18 million people, more than half the country’s population, in need of dire ‘life-saving support’.

Just last month 208 civilians were killed in clashes between government and pro-government forces and the Taliban. The war in Afghanistan never ended, there has not been a day of peace for the people of Afghanistan, despite this the EU and its member states have continued to label Afghanistan a safe country for Afghan asylum seekers to be returned to.

The capital, Kabul, is labeled as one of the ‘safe’ areas by the EU, where refugees can be returned to by EU Member States although indiscriminate deadly attacks have occurred there regularly over the years.

On May 31, 2017 a car bomb in central Kabul led to one of the deadliest attacks the country had seen since the start of the US war in Afghanistan in 2001. Just a few months ago, a bomb explosion outside a highschool in a Shiite Hazara neighborhood in Kabul killed around 90 people, mostly young girls and children.

Although, the general situation on the ground across Afghanistan is one of ongoing war, Afghan refugees are facing an increasingly uncertain prospect of receiving international protection in the EU.

Forced to flee

The inevitable result of this rise in violence, destruction and civilian casualties is forced displacement. The only option left for millions of Afghans is to flee searching for safety - internally, to neighbouring countries, such as Iran and Pakistan, or beyond towards Turkey and Europe.