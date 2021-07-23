Today France has taken one step closer towards tyranny and persecution. After the French President Emmanuel Macron announced in October 2020 the Anti-Separatism Bill and after months of discussion, the Parliament has finally adopted the law.

The Anti-Separatism Bill is a piece of legislation that the French government claims is aimed at fighting "Islamists extremism" which still needs to go to the Constitutional Council before Macron signs the Bill into law.

Many French Muslims say the law limits religious freedom and unfairly targets them.

What changes is it bringing, and how is it going to affect French Muslims?

The bill will seek to create a submissive Muslim community while reinforcing an oppressive Republic.

It dramatically expands governmental powers to dissolve an organisation, a framework which is already loose and enabled the dissolutions of two major Muslim NGO's back in 2020 has been watered down further. In addition, cultural associations will be submitted to tighter fiscal and administrative control.

Organisations seeking public funds will have to sign a "Republican Contract" and abide by its conditions, which is nothing short of a philosophical submission to the State's ideology.

The very French version of secularism (laicite) - which already requires political, philosophical and religious neutrality for any civil servant, is strengthened. Moreover, this legal condition is set to be applied to non-civil servants employees of public or private bodies involved in a public service mission like train drivers, health care workers, cleaners and much more.

The law targets Islamic private education by introducing new executive tools facilitating the suspension or closure of Islamic private schools.

It also severely restricts home-schooling, now based on a strict authorisation regime and no longer a free choice given to the parents. This new framework de facto forces Muslim parents to send their children through the public secular education system where overt religious symbols like the headscarf are forbidden.

In doing this, the French government is viciously trying to weaken the actual transmission of Islam to benefit French secular philosophy.

Obviously, to avoid the accusation of Islamophobia, the bill does not mention by name Islam or Muslims but, as Emmanuel Macron stated when he announced the reform, "what we need to tackle is Islamist Separatism", a strong indicator if one was needed that the bill is aimed explicitly at the Muslim community.

If referred to the Constitutional Council, some dispositions of the bill, especially the one regarding home-schooling, could be struck down. Still, the overall backbone of the bill won't be affected.

It would be a significant mistake to believe such a major piece of legislation will have no concrete consequences, disconnected from a broader plan which renders France's Muslim population to a second class status.

The mechanics of a persecution

When introducing the bill, the Council of Ministers explained that it "is a structuring element of the government's strategy to combat separatism and attacks on citizenship", implicitly pointing at an already existing strategy.

As no French Muslim citizen has ever demanded to live in a separate state within the French national territory, it is necessary to identify the institutional mechanics of this "strategy" and its political objective.

In 2019, the former Home Secretary Christophe Castaner in an address to the Prefects unveiled that the state had been piloting a secret policy in 15 unknown areas aimed at stopping "Islamism" and "communitarian withdrawal" since 2018.

By "Islamism', "radical Islam"' or "Islamist separatism", the government means normative Islamic beliefs in and so far as, according to the French state, wearing hijab, a beard, praying or increasing one's religiosity during the month of Ramadan are a "weak signal" of "radicalisation".

What is then "communitarian withdrawal"? The starting point of understanding this expression is that France does not recognise the political and legal existence of minorities on its soil.