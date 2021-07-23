Women in sport have limitless potential. They thrive in moments of tension, of physical exertion, and peak in glory. Of course, sport has highs and lows. Athletes train and compete at the highest levels. They exert their full mental and physical strength as the world cheers.

Women are strong contenders at the Olympics, and Olympic teams from Canada, China, Australia, US and Great Britain have teams with more than 50 percent women athletes. Women’s major international tournaments are getting the highest views in sport, and more women are in coaching positions than ever before.

Yet progress is quite slow - and there are many ways in which sport continues to fail women, and women fail each other.

When news of the Norwegian beach handball drama broke on social media, thousands of people commented about how awful the situation was. And it is horrible. Norwegian women athletes chose to wear shorts instead of the mandated bikini bottoms and were fined by the International Handball Federation (IHF).

The thought of a woman’s bodily agency being compromised should be enough to enrage the public. But for Muslim and racialised women, exclusion and forced uncovering have been a reality for a very long time.

Misogyny has been the root cause of these policies being created by powerful men in the boardroom who opine and decide what women shall wear. There are so few women on international governing body executive committees, and that fact manifests from policies and regulations that force women to wear clothing they do not want to, or they are sidelined.

If this sounds archaic and terrible that is because it is.

The hijab ban

I am a sports journalist who has written for years on lack of uniform accommodation, hijab bans in particular, in sports. My work is informed by my belief that hijab bans are a result of incompetent and unqualified men making decisions about women’s bodies and clothing, and it is connected to power they wield. It is a combination of misogyny, classism and xenophobia.

Hijab bans have affected generations of Muslim women athletes. Historically, hijab bans were implemented to ensure “safety” for players and opponents. We know that this isn’t true. A hijab ban remains upheld by the Federation du Football Francais (FFF) in France, despite FIFA striking it down in 2014.

This is a gross example of xenophobia and gendered Islamophobia. While France hosted the women’s world cup of 2019, Muslim women of that same country who choose to wear hijab may not play, coach, officiate or be part of a team in any way.

As expected, the women taking up the fight are racialised women and allies through an organisation called “les hijabeuses”. The issue had not been reported in full by football media. In fact, it took years and relentless Tweeting to even draw attention to this issue. Only Muslim women journalists, academics, and activists were are at the forefront of it. Most women remained blissfully ignorant or uncaring.

I am not upset that people started to care about Norwegian women athletes' lack of choice. It is indeed egregious, and part of a wider system of sexism in sport. But the lack of outrage for Black and Brown women in sport does not escape me.

Many women have shared their dismay and anger with these rules. The IHF has no justification for this particular rule, and admitted to a New York Times reporter that although they don’t know the reason for this rule, “they are looking into it internally”.

One of the main reasons that hijab bans and those who fight them have not been garnering attention is because the media does not report on it.