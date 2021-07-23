Thousands of villagers have been evacuated over makeshift bridges as floods submerged swathes of central China, following a historic deluge that claimed at least 51 lives, while a typhoon threatened to bring more misery as it headed towards the country's east coast.

Millions have been affected by the floods in Henan province, trapping people for days without fresh food or water, pulverising roads as they breached embankments and caking whole areas in thick mud.

In the worst-hit city of Zhengzhou firefighters on Friday continued to pump the muddy water from tunnels including a subway where at least a dozen people drowned inside a train earlier in the week as a year's worth of rainfall dumped down in just three days.

Overnight heavy rain saw floods surge northwards to Xinxiang and its surrounding areas where vast swathes of farmland were inundated and the town cut off as the Wei River burst its banks, thwarting efforts to plug the gaps with trucks.

Destructive floods

Aerial footage showed rescuers using temporary bridges on Friday to move hundreds of residents to safety, as tree tops poking above the water were the only sign of land for miles.

"Presently, nearly 9,000 people have been safely transferred," state broadcaster CCTV said, adding authorities were evacuating "the remaining 19,000 people."

Videos shared over social media have provided a raw window into the destructive power of the floods, which tossed cars into piles and sucked pedestrians towards storm drains.

Harrowing footage from passengers trapped inside the subway at rush hour, where waters rose from ankle to neck height, pin-balled across China's Twitter-like Weibo as questions were asked about why the underground network was allowed to operate during an unprecedented storm.