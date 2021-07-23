The US-NATO withdrawal is more than 95 percent complete and due to be finished by August 31.

Shaheen said the Taliban will lay down their weapons when a negotiated government acceptable to all sides in the conflict is installed in Kabul and Ghani's government is gone.But he was also uncompromising on the continued rule of Ghani, calling him a war monger and accusing him of using his Tuesday speech on the Islamic holy day of Eid al Adha to promise an offensive against the Taliban.Shaheen dismissed Ghani's right to govern, resurrecting allegations of widespread fraud that surrounded Ghani's 2019 election win.After that vote, both Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah declared themselves president. In a compromise deal, Abdullah is now second in the government and heads the reconciliation council. Ghani has often said he will remain in office until new elections can determine the next government.His critics — including ones outside the Taliban — accuse him of seeking only to keep power, causing splits among government supporters. READ MORE: What are Afghanistan’s political scenarios as the Taliban makes new gains?Peace talksLast weekend, Abdullah headed a high-level delegation to the Qatari capital Doha for talks with Taliban leaders.It ended with promises of more talks, as well as greater attention to the protection of civilians and infrastructure.Shaheen called the talks a good beginning. But he said the government's repeated demands for a ceasefire while Ghani stayed in power were tantamount to demanding a Taliban surrender. Before any ceasefire, there must be an agreement on a new government "acceptable to us and to other Afghans," he said.Then "there will be no war."Women rightsShaheen said under this new government, women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics, but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf.He said women won't be required to have a male relative with them to leave their home, and that Taliban commanders in newly occupied districts have orders that universities, schools and markets operate as before, including with the participation of women and girls. However, there have been repeated reports from captured districts of Taliban imposing harsh restrictions on women, even setting fire to schools.One gruesome video that emerged appeared to show Taliban killing captured commandos in northern Afghanistan. Shaheen said some Taliban commanders had ignored the leadership's orders against repressive and drastic behaviour and that several have been put before a Taliban military tribunal and punished, though he did provide specifics.READ MORE:Erdogan: Taliban should end Afghanistan ‘occupation’