Malaysian police have hit a novel way to dispose of more than 1,000 bitcoin-mining machines seized in raids – they crushed the devices using a steamroller.

Authorities on Borneo island discovered the machines, worth an estimated $1.25 million (5.3 million ringgit), in crackdowns between February and April.

Eight people were arrested for allegedly stealing the equivalent of $2 million in electricity to power the energy-hungry computers, according to police.

"The crypto-miners stole electricity," said Hakemal Hawari, a senior police official in the city of Miri, where the devices were seized.

"Their actions are dangerous for life and property, as they can cause power outages."

The 1,069 mining machines were laid out in a car park of a police station in Miri last week and crushed with a steamroller.

Six of those arrested were convicted of stealing electricity, jailed for six months and fined.