During the NATO Summit last month one important issue was largely ignored: enlargement. NATO has underpinned transatlantic security for more than seven decades, so it is no surprise that many countries in the transatlantic region that are not already members want to join the Alliance.

NATO’s open-door policy has been a crucial driver of modernisation and reform in candidate countries, has promoted stability and peace in Europe, and has made it easier for the Alliance to coalesce around collective defense.

NATO’s open-door policy for qualified countries has contributed greatly to transatlantic security since the first round of enlargement in 1952, helping to ensure the Alliance’s central place as the prime guarantor of security in Europe.

The North Atlantic Treaty’s Article 10 states that any European state that is “in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area” can be invited to join the Alliance. North Macedonia joined the Alliance in March 2020, bringing the total number of members to 30. Currently, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine hope to join the Alliance someday too.

Georgia was promised eventual membership at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008. Since then, not all members of the Alliance have been supportive. This is especially true of France and Germany, which blocked Georgia from making real progress towards membership.

After the Russian invasion in 2008 and the subsequent occupation of 20 percent of Georgia’s territory, Georgia has transformed its military and has been steadfast with its support for NATO-led security operations. Even with the challenges faced by Georgia it has a relationship with NATO that far exceeds other aspirant countries.

In April 2008, Bosnia and Herzegovina stated its desire to join NATO and has made some progress towards membership. It has focused on defense reform and has even deployed troops to Afghanistan, but the country is still far off from joining the Alliance.

In order to become a NATO member, Bosnia and Herzegovina must first register all immovable defense properties as state property for use by the country’s defense ministry. Little progress on this has been made.

An additional challenge is the internal politics of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which makes NATO membership controversial. This is especially true in the ethnically Serb region, Republika Srpska, one of two sub-state entities inside Bosnia and Herzegovina that emerged from that country’s civil war in the 1990s. Republika Srpska aligns more with Serbia and Russia’s position when it comes to Euro-Atlantic integration.

Even though NATO stated in 2008 that someday Ukraine would be invited to join the Alliance, until 2015, the Ukrainians themselves made little effort to help make this invitation a reality.