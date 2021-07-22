ABUJA, Nigeria — On June 27, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria for trial. He had been on the run for four years during which the activities of his group posed a challenge to the Nigerian government and unity of the country.

Across southeast Nigeria, the epicentre of the defunct Republic of Biafra, calls for the re-creation of the secessionist state that existed in the late 1960s has been growing, and Kanu has been able to build a huge army of supporters.

The IPOB leader was first arrested in 2015 on treason charges and imprisoned for close to two years despite a number of court orders ruling for his release. He was eventually released on bail in 2017 and then fled abroad, from where he continued to advocate for the independence of Biafra and attack the Nigerian government, mostly through social media.

But Kanu's latest arrest doesn't seem to have softened the demand for secession. If anything, it appears to have made his followers even more agitated. Thousands of his supporters in Nigeria and abroad — including in countries like Spain and Israel— have moved to the streets to demand the 53-year-old's release, as IPOB's UK-based Radio Biafra continues to call for an independent Biafran state.

"IPOB can never be intimidated," Nnamdi Okpara, an ardent supporter of the group, told TRT World.

"The Nigerian government is pushing us to the extreme and we are prepared to fight, even at the cost of our lives, for Kanu's release and for Biafran independence."

Kanu, who spent much of his adult life in the UK and is also a British citizen, was born in southeastern Nigeria in 1967, the year the Nigerian Civil War — fought between the government of Nigeria and the Republic of Biafra secessionist state — began.

The conflict, which led to the death of nearly 3 million people, ended in 1970 with defeat for Biafra, which represented the nationalist aspirations of the Igbo ethnic group that felt it was being marginalised by the Nigerian government, dominated by the interests of the Muslim Hausa-Fulanis in the northern part of the country.

The two states were reunited after the conflict, but complaints by the Igbo's about being alienated by successive governments led to the creation of IPOB in 2014 with the aim of restoring Biafra.

"As long as Hausas and Fulanis continue to dominate politics and governance in Nigeria, Igbo people will continue to be marginalised and attacked," said Okpara. "If they don't want us to secede peacefully, then we are ready to fight to gain freedom."

Recent events have shown that IPOB isn't in any way scared of confronting its perceived enemies.

Barely six months ago, Kanu, whose rhetoric is bitterly hostile to people from the Fulani ethnic group, announced the creation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a pro-Biafra paramilitary wing which the IPOB leader said was established to defend southeastern Nigerians from bandits and armed Fulani herders.

Then in April, Kanu and Cho Ayaba, the leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council, one of two major Anglophone separatist groups in western Cameroon, appeared in a press conference that was streamed live on social media to announce a military alliance.