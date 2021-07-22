When the right-wing French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin declared in December of last year, "never at any given time is Allah superior to the Republic," he meant it.

Now the French government has set up a new inter-ministerial committee on secularism that will evolve into the bureau of secularism in a move widely believed meant to teach Muslims to "love the Republic."

In a lengthy Twitter thread by the "Committee for the prevention of crime and radicalisation," a French government agency announcing the new committee declared that laicite is "first and foremost freedom."

Laicite is a French brand of secularism that is austere and draconian. French politicians have increasingly used secularism as a tool to discriminate against the country's growing Muslim population.

The proposals set out by the committee on secularism seeks to convince people, in particular Muslims, that only laicite protects different "cults" from practising their faith equally because the country has no official religion.

Despite not adopting France’s extreme version of secularism, countries like the United Kingdom (UK), which have no official separation between church and state, have a vibrant and free society where people of different faiths can practice their religious convictions.

In the UK, Christian priests sit in the Upper House of Parliament, also known as the House of Lords, make and debate laws. At the beginning of each legislative day, a Bishop reads a prayer. The UK is not, however, in danger of suddenly becoming a theocratic state.

"The secular Republic is indivisible: one cannot sort or separate the citizens, distinguish them according to their beliefs. The laicite makes us a single nation, not an addition of communities," the new committee on secularism is set to propagate.

France, however, does have exceptions. For example, under the Concordat in Alsace-Moselle, the Strasbourg region of France is governed by a set of laws dating to 1801, which allows regional authorities to fund religious activities and makes religious education in schools compulsory.

While the rest of France abrogated the Concordat in 1905, signed initially under the Napoleonic period, the region of Strasbourg was under German control at that time.

When the region became part of France after World War I, those unique laws remained in force.

'Emancipation of women'

The committee on secularism is also set to convince Muslim women that secularism is a "means of emancipation" and "women's freedom" to choose how to practice their faith or lack thereof.