Business software maker Salesforce.com has closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies Inc, a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

US antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft Corp , the top workplace software provider whose Teams app competes with Slack for market dominance.

The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said in an interview on Wednesday.

They also want to reduce the complexity of using hundreds of different cloud-based apps that have crept into workplaces, they added.

READ MORE:Slack is down: Office chat app breaks, disrupts communications

For example, a Slack "channel" can be created to replace all the emails, phone calls and video conferences that might otherwise occur between a sales team doing a deal with a procurement team at another company. Thousands of apps work with Slack, so documents from third-party platforms like Google Drive can be signed in the channel with services like DocuSign Inc , Taylor said.