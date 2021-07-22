BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Salesforce bets on Slack to make it top workplace software provider
US antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft Corp.
Salesforce bets on Slack to make it top workplace software provider
Smartphone with Slack logo stands in a shopping cart on a keyboard in front of displayed Salesforce logo in this picture illustration taken December 1, 2020. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
July 22, 2021

Business software maker Salesforce.com has closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies Inc, a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

US antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft Corp , the top workplace software provider whose Teams app competes with Slack for market dominance.

The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said in an interview on Wednesday.

They also want to reduce the complexity of using hundreds of different cloud-based apps that have crept into workplaces, they added.

READ MORE:Slack is down: Office chat app breaks, disrupts communications

For example, a Slack "channel" can be created to replace all the emails, phone calls and video conferences that might otherwise occur between a sales team doing a deal with a procurement team at another company. Thousands of apps work with Slack, so documents from third-party platforms like Google Drive can be signed in the channel with services like DocuSign Inc , Taylor said.

RECOMMENDED

"We did the due diligence for the Slack acquisition in Slack," Taylor noted.

"I joked it had the highest billable hours of any channel ever, because we had all the lawyers in there and the investment banks," he said, but "it was really a transformative experience."

While analysts view Teams as Slack's largest rival, Butterfield said Slack will continue to integrate with the Microsoft app in line with its goal to make it easier for employees to get things done.

"What customers want is interoperability. They don't want to have to make hard choices," Butterfield said. "We'll integrate with everyone — Microsoft and Salesforce, of course, but also ServiceNow and Workday, and more or less anyone you can think of." 

READ MORE:Google launches competitor to workplace chat tool Slack

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall