Madagascar's government has foiled an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina.

The prosecutor general's office in Madagascar said it also arrested several "foreign and Malagasy" suspects.

"Several foreign and Madagascar nationals were arrested on Tuesday, July 20, as part of an investigation into an attack on state security," said prosecutor Berthine Razafiarivony, in a statement released overnight Wednesday.

"At this stage of the investigation, which is ongoing, the prosecutor general's office assures we will shed light on this case," she added.

Two French nationals are among those who were arrested on Tuesday, diplomatic sources told AFP.

The two are retired military officers, according to Taratra, a local news agency operation to the communications ministry.

Rajoelina was sworn in as president of the Indian Ocean island country in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival.

