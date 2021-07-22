A Chinese official has said Beijing rejected a plan by the World Health Organization (WHO) to audit its labs as part of the second phase of its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

China's vice health minister Zeng Yixin told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that he was "extremely surprised" by the proposal, which he dismissed as showing "disrespect for common sense and arrogance towards science".

The comments come in response to a WHO proposal, presented on Friday, for further investigation into the origins of the virus that would include audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented the plan a day after saying that investigations were being hindered by the lack of raw data on the first days of the spread of Covid-19 in China, and called for transparency.

"Finding the origins of this virus is a scientific exercise that must be kept free from politics. For that to happen, we expect China to support this next phase of the scientific process by sharing all relevant data in a spirit of transparency," Tedros said.

China has argued that some data cannot be shared as it involved personal information.

Lab leak theory gaining momentum?