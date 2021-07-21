Two decades ago, the Hyder colony in northern Srinagar was abuzz with pattern singing, a melodious chanting of a 500-year-old carpet code. The weavers rhymed in a hypnotic chorus, changing their tone while wrapping the threads on wooden looms. Ending the verse meant cutting the end of each thread with a hook knife, which created a gentle thud.

Tucked away in the northern corner of Srinagar, the capital city of India-administered Kashmir, the Hyder colony has now fallen silent. Almost every house in the neighbourhood has a carpet loom but most of them are now defunct. The only life visible there on a recent June morning was children chasing a bicycle tyre rolling down one of its bylanes.

Jan Mohammad, a 55-year-old carpet weaver, laments about the condition of Kashmir's carpet industry. His neighbourhood is a stark piece of evidence portraying its decline.

“This craft has passed down from my ancestors to my father and through him to me,” he told TRT World.

Hearing the screams of the children playing outside, he recalled the time when his neighbourhood was "buzzing with activity and exporters would jostle to get to the craftsmen here."

"But now, like the craft, the neighbourhood is dying too."

He walks up the stairs that lead into a small room under a rusted tin roof. In it, there is a small loom which he operates on rare occasions to weave carpets on demand. Gone are the days when Mohammad and his neighbourhood was part of an industrial-scale carpet churning.

“Everyone now has a small loom. This is no longer a neighbourhood of carpet weavers, shawl makers and dye specialists. All those machines are gathering dust.”

The three decades of political violence coupled with fast-changing market dynamics, with Chinese carpets flooding India, has crippled Kashmir's carpet manufacturing.

“Most of the youngsters here have left the craft and now they sell clothes in the flea (Sunday) market at the city centre.”

Lack of opportunities, poor wages and exploitation at the hands of big exporters have further eroded the carpet industry from the inside.

Mohammad is paid a daily wage of $2.7 (INR 200). Although being an underpaid artisan has pushed him to desperate margins, his commitment to his craft has never wavered.

Like an obedient student, he still sits behind his loom, reads the symbols of the paper in front of him, and runs his fingers following the same pattern his father and forefathers followed, singing the direction, working with the threads over the loom.

The symbols he reads are a codified carpet language indigenous to Kashmir’s carpet weavers.

“This is a code developed by our ancestors centuries ago - the master sings the directions and the workers follow the direction singing like a choir.”

In the decades of 70s and 80s, the city of Srinagar was famous for the abundance of carpet showrooms that catered to a diverse group of customers coming from all over the world. But now only a few are left.

Ali Shah Emporium is one of the oldest and among the last carpet showrooms.

Inside the emporium, the scene is vibrant, in total contrast with what's left of the Hyder Colony. As you enter the lobby, you walk through hundreds of stacked up carpets and flanking the corridor. At the end of the corridor, a group of weavers sang Sufiyaan - a devotional Islamic music indigenous to Kashmir — as they worked behind a cluster of large looms.

The emporium’s history goes back to 1860 and is currently run by the fifth generation of the Shah family.