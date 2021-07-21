Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved a $470 million emergency aid package for flood-stricken regions of Germany and said billions more would be needed to rebuild homes, businesses and vital infrastructure.

The announcement on Wednesday comes a week into the region's worst flooding disaster in living memory, which has killed at least 170 in Germany and 31 more in Belgium.

Half of the relief amount will come from the federal government of Europe's top economy and the rest from the 16 regional states, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

"We will make sure that life can go on," Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

He said the coming months would bring a "billions-strong reconstruction programme to clear the devastation and restore infrastructure" including roads, bridges and railways.

Merkel's government is facing criticism for failing to inform people about the floods and make necessary evacuations.

The damage caused by the floods is likely to cost the insurance industry up to $5.9 billion, the GDV insurance industry association said, calling the disaster "one of the most devastating storms in recent history".

However, the real cost is likely to be much higher as less than half of Germans in the affected states are insured against heavy rain and floods, the association said.

Merkel had vowed on a visit to the badly hit medieval town of Bad Muenstereifel on Tuesday that Berlin would come through to help in the short and long term.