A member of Italy's rightist League party was placed under house arrest after shooting dead a Moroccan immigrant following an altercation in a bar.

Massimo Adriatici, a League councillor in the northern town of Voghera, killed the 39-year-old man on Tuesday night.

Police named the dead migrant as Youns El Boussetaoui and said they were investigating the shooting.

The case touched off a political furore, with League leader Matteo Salvini leaping to the defence of Adriatici, a former policeman who had a gun licence, while opponents questioned why he was carrying a firearm in a public place.

Local media said the row broke out between the two men in a bar in central Voghera. Adriatici was quoted as saying that the gun went off after El Boussetaoui pushed him to the ground as he was trying to call the police.