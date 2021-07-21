Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said they had struck a deal for South Africa's Biovac Institute to process and distribute over 100 million doses a year of their Covid-19 vaccine for the African Union beginning in 2022.

Technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately, they said.

Biovac, a public-private partnership focused on vaccine production, will receive Covid-19 vaccine drug substance made in plants in Europe, and will begin so-called fill-finish operations, the last stage of drug manufacturing and packaging, in 2022.

Pfizer announced the partnership ahead of a speech by Chief Executive Albert Bourla at a World Trade Organization (WTO) Summit.

Pfizer's goal is to provide access to its vaccine to people everywhere, CEO Bourla said. But the vast majority of its vaccine doses have been sold in bilateral deals to rich countries and only a small amount was made available to the UN-backed effort to share Covid-19 vaccines fairly.

Doses will be distributed among 54 countries of Africa

The Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa, in a move that should help address the continent's desperate need for more vaccine doses amid a recent surge of cases.

Biovac will receive a large batch of ingredients for the vaccine from Europe and will blend the components, put them in vials and package them for distribution. The production will begin in 2022 with a goal of reaching more than 100 million finished doses annually.

Biovac's production of doses will be distributed among the 54 countries of Africa.

The development is “a critical step” in increasing Africa's access to an effective Covid-19 vaccine, Biovac chief executive Dr Morena Makhoana said.

IP rights for vaccines

WTO members have been in talks for months on waiving drug firms' intellectual property (IP) rights for Covid-19 vaccines. Most developing countries support the waiver but several wealthy countries remain strongly opposed, saying it will deter research that allowed Covid-19 vaccines to be produced so quickly.

In his prepared remarks, Bourla made a plea for the group to maintain the current IP rules.