Former advisor to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the mastermind of the Brexit campaign Dominic Cummings defended using Turkey’s bid to join the EU in the Leave campaign to attract right-wing voters, which coincided with a rise in Islamophobia.

In a BBC interview airing on Tuesday, Cummings dismissed the notion.

During the campaign, the Leave side, backed by the UK Conservative Party and right-wing figures, extensively propagated Turkey’s bid to be a member of the EU as a scare tactic. They openly claimed that 76 million Turks could have flocked into the UK and heavily implied that its membership would result in “terrorists” coming to Britain.

The racist slogan couldn’t have been further from the truth but the Leave campaign ended up attracting droves of right-wing and conservative voters, managing to tilt the 2016 referendum in their favour.

But the claim was not coincidental. Right-wing racist British politicians like Nigel Farage exploited the refugee influx to Europe, particularly vulnerable Syrian refugees at the height of the so-called refugee crisis and stoked fears by claiming that the UK would be occupied by Muslim refugees if it didn’t leave the European Union.

The outlandish claims of what Turkey’s accession to the EU would result in, particularly mass migration from Turkey, was the cornerstone of the Leave campaign. So much so that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite his Turkish ancestry, did not hesitate to exploit it during the campaign.