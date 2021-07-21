Hundreds of undocumented immigrants, on hunger strike in Brussels for the last two months to demand residence rights, have begun refusing water, putting themselves close to death and the Belgian government in danger of collapse.

Around 400 migrants, many of whom have been in Belgium for years, are already emaciated after refusing food since May 23, and three-quarters of them decided on Friday to stop receiving water or saline drips.

Government will collapse if any migrant dies

The medical charity that has been caring for them at two universities and a church, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), said they could die within days. It said many had lost hope and were having suicidal thoughts.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has refused to make any exception from the normal asylum and immigration procedures for the hunger strikers.

But two of the seven coalition parties, the Socialists and the Greens, say he is being too inflexible and legalistic. They say that if any die, they will quit the coalition, leaving the government unable to survive.

The migrants are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, and some have been in Belgium for more than a decade.