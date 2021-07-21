One hundred kidnapped villagers in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara State have been freed after 42 days in captivity.

Nigerian police said it had secured their release on Tuesday following negotiations with their abductors.

The villagers, including women and children, had been kidnapped on July 8 when gunmen stormed Manawa village and took them to their forest hideout, according to Mohammed Shehu, a spokesperson for Zamfara state police.

While hostages are usually released after ransom payment, with those whose families fail to pay often being killed by the captors, the spokesperson said that this time, the release was "unconditional" and had been secured "without giving any financial or material gain" to the gang, AFP news agency reported.

A source familiar with the negotiations told AFP the bandits agreed to release the kidnapped villagers after the police and state authorities "assured them no action would be taken against them for the kidnapping".

The released hostages would undergo medical checks before being reunited with their families, Shehu said.

Nigeria's abduction industry

Heavily armed gangs, commonly described as "bandits", have long plagued northwest and central Nigeria by looting, stealing cattle and abducting for ransom. Militants from the Boko Haram group have also carried out attacks, which very often take place on soft targets like schools.

More than 1,100 people were killed in the first half of 2020 alone, according to rights group Amnesty International.

Bandit gangs operate from camps in the vast Rugu forest, which cuts across Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna states in Nigeria, as well as neighbouring Niger.

Nigeria's air force has in the past attacked bandit camps while some northern states have sought to negotiate by offering amnesties in return for disarmament.

But both military deployment and attempted peace deals have failed to end the violence.