WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands protest in Colombia on Independence Day over tax reform plan
Tax reform is the issue that in April sparked mass nationwide protests that left more than 60 people dead and the Colombian government is facing accusations of use of excessive force.
Thousands protest in Colombia on Independence Day over tax reform plan
Demonstrators gather during anti-government protests, as Colombia commemorates Independence Day, in Bogota, Colombia July 20, 2021. / Reuters
July 21, 2021

Thousands of Colombians have returned to the streets to protest against President Ivan Duque's government, which submitted a new tax reform plan to Congress.

Protesters in several cities on Tuesday marked Colombia's independence day by demanding police reform and greater support from the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the poverty rate rise from 37 to 42 percent in the country of 50 million.

"I hope that finally Congress will start to legislate in favor of the interests of all Colombians and not just a group of individuals that are getting rich," Ivan Zapata, a 46-year-old dentist protesting in Bogota, told AFP.

Clashes between riot police and demonstrators, some armed with machetes, left dozens of civilians injured in the cities of Medellin and Cali, while 20 police officers were also injured, according to officials. The government described the protests as largely peaceful.

The demonstrations were called by the influential National Strike Committee that represents indigenous people, trade unions and students, among others.

The group had suspended its protests on June 15 but vowed to kick them off again on the nation's independence day with the aim of taking demonstrators' demands to Congress.

READ MORE: Several killed in anti-government protests in Colombia

"We're fighting for the recognition of our rights to health, education, and no violence," said Noelia Castro, a 30-year-old teacher in the capital.

RECOMMENDED

The government presented a new tax reform plan to Congress on Tuesday, one that lacked the controversial clauses that caused such uproar three months ago.

Gone are the increases in value-added tax on some goods and the broadened income tax paying base.

Instead, the new plan removes certain tax exemptions introduced by Duque himself in 2019, increases income tax for businesses and adds a three percent surcharge on the financial sector.

The plan aims to generate $3.9 billion, a long way shy of the $6.3 billion the government had hoped to raise through its previous plan that would have hit the middle classes hard.

"We listen to the voices in the streets and they must nurture the debates, but you are called by history to be the spokespeople for a country in transformation," Duque said in the Congress ceremony, which was brought forward by several hours in a bid to avoid confrontations with protesters.

Police reform was also due on the agenda in the legislature.

The government previously announced two projects that seek to change the police promotion system and its disciplinary regulations.

Protesters have demanded greater reforms, though, including the disbanding of the anti-riot unit and the removal of the institution from the defence ministry's sphere of responsibility.

Colombia will hold legislative elections in March and a presidential poll in May 2022.

READ MORE: Deadly clashes in Colombia as anti-govt protests continue

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics