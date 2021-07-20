Norwegian women's beach handball team has been fined $1,764 (1,500 euros) for being "improperly dressed" after the women wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a European championship match in Bulgaria.

Norwegian officials reacted sharply on Tuesday to the Disciplinary Committee of the European Handball Federation (EHF) decision on Monday to fine Norway $1,768 (1,500 euros), or $176.8 (150 euros) per player, after they wore shorts in their bronze-medal match loss to Spain at the European Beach Handball Championship in Varna, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

"In 2021, it shouldn't even be an issue," the president of the Norwegian Volleyball Federation, Eirik Sordahl, told national news agency NTB.

Clothing has long been an issue in beach sports, with some women players finding bikinis degrading or impractical.

Beach Handball's rules stipulate that female players must wear tops and bikini bottoms. Men wear tank tops and shorts.

"Athletes’ uniforms and accessories contribute to helping athletes increase their performance as well as remain coherent with the sportive and attractive image of the sport," the uniform regulations add.

"Female athletes must wear bikini bottoms...with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg."