Belgium fell silent for a minute of remembrance on Tuesday as it held a day of mourning for the victims of the devastating floods that left 200 dead in western Europe.

Heavy rains last week sent floodwaters sweeping through towns and villages, mostly in Belgium and Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel visited victims in one of the hardest-hit areas.

At least 31 people were killed in Belgium, with dozens still missing or unaccountable, while Germany on Tuesday increased its death toll to 169 as rescuers scoured the rubble for victims.

The number of missing in Belgium has fallen over the past two days as telephone contact is re-established and more people are traced.

The clean-up is still under way to help the regions hit hardest recover from the destruction that saw dozens of homes collapsed and cars piled on top of each other.

Waters have subsided since Friday but workers and volunteers face a mammoth task to clear away the detritus and help local residents rebuild their shattered lives.

Flags at half-mast

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde paid their respects at the fire station in Verviers, one of the hardest-hit towns.

The moment of silence took place after sirens sounded in fire stations across the country, with buses, trams and metro trains halted in Brussels.

The Belgian tricolour was flown at half-mast on official buildings, as was the star-spangled flag of the European Union around the bloc's headquarters in the capital.

The commemorations were held on the eve of Belgium's national holiday.

The city of Brussels has cancelled its "National Ball" and the city of Namur, capital of Wallonia, has cancelled its fireworks display.

This is the first time since 2016 that Belgium has observed a national mourning when three days were declared following the March 22 attacks claimed by the Daesh group, which killed 32 people and injured more than 340 in Brussels.