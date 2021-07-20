The three biggest US drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids across America.

As a precursor to the bigger deal, New York reached an agreement on Tuesday with the distribution companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson to settle an ongoing trial in the state, AP reported.

That deal alone would generate more than $1 billion to abate the damage done by opioids there. The trial is expected to continue, but the settlement leaves only three drug manufacturers as defendants.

READ MORE: OxyContin maker Purdue agrees to guilty plea

“Today, we’re holding them accountable delivering more than $1 billion more into New York communities ravaged by opioids for treatment, recovery, and prevention efforts," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

An Associated Press analysis of federal distribution data found that enough prescription opioids were shipped in 2012 for every person in the US to have a 20-day supply.

And opioids – including both prescription drugs and illegal ones like heroin and illicitly produced fentanyl – have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the US since 2000.

Cardinal Health declined to comment, and the other distribution companies did not respond to requests for comment.

But Johnson and Johnson reiterated in a statement that it's prepared to contribute up to $5 billion to the national settlement.

The company settled with New York last month just before the trial there started.

The distribution companies face thousands of similar legal claims from state and local governments across the country and have long been trying to settle them all.

The New York deal would become a part of a national agreement if one can be struck this year.