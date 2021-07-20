WORLD
Cities in central China flooded as river banks burst amid rains
Train services have been suspended and highways closed in Henan province as storms trap subway passengers waist-high in floodwaters and turn streets into torrents.
A resident wearing a rain cover stands on a flooded road in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China on July 20, 2021. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
July 20, 2021

Heavy rain has pounded the central Chinese province of Henan, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and trapping subway passengers waist-high in floodwaters.

Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season.

No deaths or casualties have been reported on Tuesday, but the daily lives of the province's 94 million people have been upended by transport closures.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan on the banks of the Yellow River, more than 200 mm of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday, forcing the city to stop all subway train services.

Dramatic video shared on social media showed commuters waist-deep in murky floodwaters on a subway train and an underground station turned into a large, churning pool.

Henan is a major logistics hub but train services were suspended, while many highways were closed and flights delayed or cancelled.

'Heaviest rain since I was born'

"This is the heaviest rain since I was born, with so many familiar places flooded," said an internet user in the inundated city of Gongyi on Chinese social media.

Rain is forecast to stop by Thursday. 

In Ruzhou, a city southwest of Zhengzhou, streets have been turned into torrents, sweeping away cars and other vehicles, footage on social media showed.

A rising Yi River also threatened to hit the Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring millennium-old Buddhist statues etched into limestone cliffs near the city of Luoyang.

Like the Longmen Grottoes, the Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng city, famous in the West for its martial arts, has been temporarily shut.

Also in Dengfeng, an aluminium alloy plant exploded on Tuesday as water from a river surged into the factory.

At least 31 large and medium-sized reservoirs in the province have exceeded their warning levels.

From Saturday to Tuesday, 3,535 weather stations in Henan saw rainfall exceed 50 mm, of which 1,614 registered levels above 100 mm and 151 above 250 mm.

The highest was in Lushan city, which saw 498 mm of rain, according to the provincial weather bureau.

SOURCE:Reuters
