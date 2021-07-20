Time is running out to resolve the Cyprus issue as the Greek side of the tiny island continues to view Turkish Cypriots as a minority and deny them equal rights, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Turkey doesn't have "another 50 years to waste" on waiting for the dispute to be resolved yet Ankara has kept the door for a peaceful resolution open, he said.

"A new negotiation process on Cyprus can only be carried out between the two states," Erdogan said at a ceremony in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday marking the 47th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

Erdogan said the only way to bring lasting peace to the divided east Mediterranean island was for the international community to accept Cyprus as two separate states.

Dispute needs 'two-state solution'

The Greek Cypriots insist on seeing Turkish Cypriots as a minority and refuse a solution that’s based on equality, Erdogan said.

The Greek Cypriot side wants to maintain its "maximalist, insincere and spoiled approach that is disconnected from reality”, he added.

Only Turkey recognises the Turkish Cypriot but Erdogan has said that sooner or later the international community will come to realise that the dispute needs a two-state solution.

Erdogan recalled that the EU vowed to support Northern Cyprus in financial and administrative matters, but hadn't done so.

Referring to the Greek Cypriot Administration, Erdogan said: "We can see that there are still those who yearn for the massacres before 1974.”

"We are right [on the Cyprus issue], and because we are right, we will defend our rights until the end," he said.

Turkey has dismissed statements from the EU's foreign policy chief on Cyprus as "null and void" saying Brussels has no role to play in settling the decades-old dispute.