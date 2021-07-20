In a surprise move, President Joe Biden nominated former Senator Jeff Flake to be the US ambassador to Turkey last week. The career diplomat, David Satterfield, who took office in August 2019, was not expected to be recalled from Ankara in such a short period.

Ambassador Satterfield has maintained a balanced policy and avoided statements that may cause the media to react strongly or result in public backlash. He thus became known as a moderate diplomat who visited many parts of Turkey and established close relations with the Turkish people.

The choice of Flake draws attention as he isn't a career diplomat and is a nonpartisan candidate.

Biden has made attempts over the last three to four months to appoint moderate Republicans to his administration, and Flake was one of over 20 Republican members of Congress who expressed their support for President Biden.

It did not go unnoticed, for instance, that Biden chose anti-Trump Republicans for some relevant posts: Republican Cindy McCain's nomination as US ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture sets an example to this.

In August 2017, Flake authored Conscience of a Conservative, a book that criticised Trump. He retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of President Trump.

Both Republicans and Democrats have reacted positively to the nomination of former Senator Flake to be the US ambassador to Turkey. Flake's appointment is expected to be confirmed.

The 58-year-old served 12 years in the US House of Representatives and six years as a Senator. He spent some time in Africa as a religious missionary but has no experience regarding the Middle East and Turkey.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont stated that Flake is an appropriate candidate for the US Embassy in Ankara during this critical period: "Jeff is the perfect choice to work towards building a more constructive relationship that will be beneficial for both countries, the region, and the world."

Flake and Turkey-US relations