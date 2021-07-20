WORLD
5 MIN READ
UK PM opposed Covid lockdown as only ‘over 80’ were dying – former aide
In his latest explosive claims about the government’s handling of the pandemic, Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson had wanted to let Covid “wash through the country” rather than wreck the economy.
UK PM opposed Covid lockdown as only ‘over 80’ were dying – former aide
Dominic Cummings, former special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020. / Reuters
Ylenia GostoliYlenia Gostoli
July 20, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused by his former chief aide of failing to properly respond to the coronavirus outbreak because he thought people dying from it were "essentially all over 80."

In his first media interview to the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg since he was sacked by Johnson, former aide Dominic Cummings said the prime minister had been reluctant to tighten coronavirus restrictions last autumn amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, and that he had wanted to let Covid "wash through the country" rather than wreck the economy.

The BBC said Cummings had shared a Whatsapp message he received from the Prime Minister on 15 October, where he described himself as "slightly rocked by some of the data on Covid fatalities" whose median age was over 80, allegedly writing: "That is above life expectancy. So get Covid and live longer."

It is not the first time the former aid, who caused a public outcry for breaking lockdown rules during the first wave of the pandemic, attacks the government for its handling of the crisis. While answering questions from MPs earlier this year, Cummings had claimed that thousands of people have died needlessly due to government delays and mistakes.

In the interview, which will be broadcast in full on Tuesday night, Cummings says Johnson also allegedly downplayed the impact on the state-funded health service.

"I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate."

Cummings described Johnson's attitude at the time as: "This is terrible but the people dying are essentially all over 80 and we can't kill the economy just because of people dying over 80."

READ MORE:Surging Covid cases overshadow England’s ‘freedom day’

Calls for public inquiry

The British prime minister has faced serious criticism for his handling of the virus, with UK death figures soaring to among the worst in Europe before the vaccine rollout.

On Monday Johnson controversially opted to go ahead with relaxation of almost all virus restrictions in England despite cases growing steeply in recent weeks.

The prime minister repeatedly condemned the first lockdown from March 2020 as a "disaster," Cummings said.

RECOMMENDED

The former adviser also claimed that at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, he had to persuade Johnson not to continue meeting Queen Elizabeth II in person every week.

He claimed that Johnson said on March 18: "Sod this. I'm going to go and see her".

The prime minister changed his mind after Cummings told him that risking the life of the monarch, then aged 94, was "completely insane," the aide alleged.

Downing Street denied this took place, while Buckingham Palace declined to comment, the BBC reported.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Since the start of the pandemic, the prime minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.

"The government he leads has delivered the fastest vaccination rollout in Europe, saved millions of jobs through the furlough scheme and prevented the NHS from being overwhelmed through three national lockdowns."

The UK lifted most virus restrictions over the summer of 2020 including reopening non-essential shops and theatres and encouraged people to "eat out to help out" at restaurants.

A new lockdown entered into force in October as cases and hospitalisations once again soared.

Cummings said that MPs should insist on an inquiry.

"Many many people will say under oath to the public inquiry - if that ever happens - what I said today," he said.

READ MORE:UK PM, health chief defend Covid record after Cummings attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank