WORLD
4 MIN READ
Canadian Muslim rights group unveils 61 ways to fight Islamophobia
Among 61 recommendations listed in a report by the National Council of Canadian Muslims range from the creation of hate crime units to an anti-Islamophobia plan for the education system.
Canadian Muslim rights group unveils 61 ways to fight Islamophobia
Canadian Muslim rights group unveils 61 ways to fight Islamophobia / Getty Images
Amar DiwakarAmar Diwakar
July 20, 2021

A national Muslim advocacy organisation in Canada has released a raft of recommendations aimed at tackling Islamophobia in in response to a rise in hate crimes targeting the country’s Muslim community.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) issued 61 recommendations in a report released on Monday, calling for action at the federal, provincial and municipal levels.

The NCCM states that more Muslims have been killed in hate attacks in Canada than any other G7 country in the last five years.

In 2017, a deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City left six Muslim worshippers dead. More recently, a terror attack on June 8 killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario. The incident sparked renewed calls for authorities to deal with systemic anti-Muslim bigotry.

The Edmonton area has seen a rash of hate-motivated assaults since December, most of which have involved complainants that have been Muslim, Black or both. Mosques have also been vandalised and prowled by far-right groups.

“While we have heard many words from politicians condemning Islamophobia and standing in solidarity with Muslims in Canada, action to tackle Islamophobia has been slow and piecemeal,” the NCCM said in the report.

“We cannot stand by and see any more lives lost. Islamophobia is lethal and we need to see action now,” it said.

RECOMMENDED

Among the recommendations are calls for a federal anti-Islamophobia strategy by the end of the year, which includes a clear definition of Islamophobia, funding for anti-Islamophobia research and public education campaigns.

It included designating a national support fund for survivors of hate-motivated crimes, which would cover expenses incurred by survivors, such as medical and/or mental health treatments; preventing profiling and mass surveillance of Muslim communities through Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) reforms; and anti-bias training for government officers and judges.

NCCM also recommended an investigative study into the failure of national security authorities to deal with white supremacist groups in Canada.

Among criminal code amendments recommended were the introduction of provisions around hate-motivated assault, murder and threats.

Media representation by incentivising production of Muslim stories through funding in the Canada Media Fund and National Film Board, was highlighted as well.

At the municipal level, the group advocates for bylaws that give authorities the power to fine people who engage in street harassment.

It also called for investment in “celebrating the history of local Canadian Muslims” through events and spaces where their accomplishments can publicly counter negative stereotypes and caricatures.

The NCCM report comes ahead of a national summit on Islamophobia set to take place on July 22, a day after a national summit on anti-semitism.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity