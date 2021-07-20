Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in the Afghan capital that struck near the presidential palace as the country's leader held outdoor prayers to mark Eid.

"Soldiers of the caliphate targeted the presidential palace ... and the Green Zone in Kabul with seven Katyusha rockets," it said in a statement circulated on Telegram.

At least three rockets landed in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, the interior ministry said.

The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330GMT) on Tuesday, were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the interior minister.

'No intention and willingness for peace'

“This Eid has been named after Afghan forces to honour their sacrifices and courage, especially in the last three months,” Ghani said in his address to the nation following morning prayers for Eid al Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice."

“The Taliban have no intention and willingness for peace” Ghani said. “We have proven that we have the intention, the willingness and have sacrificed for peace.”

Investigation under way

"Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city," said interior ministry spokesman Stanikzai.

"All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating."

Rockets have been aimed at the palace several times in the past, the last being in December.

Police quickly fanned out across the area. One car parked on a nearby street was completely destroyed; the police said it was used as launching pad for the rockets.

The palace is in the middle of a so-called Green Zone that is fortified with giant cement blast walls and barbed wire, and streets near the palace have long been closed off.

Final withdrawal from Afghanistan

The barrage came as the US and NATO complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan. Many Afghans are worried whether their war-ravaged country will fall deeper into chaos and violence as foreign forces withdraw and the Taliban gain more territory on the ground, having captured several districts and key border crossings with neighbouring countries over the past weeks.