Leftist school teacher Pedro Castillo, 51, is elected Peru's next president by an elections jury after reviewing claims of electoral fraud by his right-wing rival, Keiko Fujimori.

The rural teacher-turned-politician, whose supporters included Peru's poor and rural citizens, defeated right-wing politician on Monday Fujimori by just 44,000 votes.

Electoral authorities released the final official results more than a month after the runoff election took place in the South American nation.

Wielding a pencil the size of a cane, symbol of his Peru Libre party, Castillo popularized the phrase "no more poor in a rich country".

The economy of Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the poverty level to almost one-third of the population and eliminating the gains of a decade.

The shortfalls of Peru's public health services have contributed to the country's poor pandemic outcomes, leaving it with the highest global per capita death rate.