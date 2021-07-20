Stoked by hot, dry winds, the largest of several dozen Western wildfires have roared through more drought-parched brush and timber in southern Oregon, displacing some 2,000 residents after destroying scores of homes, officials said.

An army of nearly 2,200 personnel battling the so-called Bootleg fire, raging in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest 400 km south of Portland, increased their containment lines to 25 percent of its perimeter, up from 22 percent the day before, the Oregon Forestry Department reported.

"We are fighting the fire aggressively, and there are active efforts to build a containment line, both direct and indirect, wherever it is safe to do so," agency spokesman Marcus Kauffman said.

But the amount of landscape charred since the blaze erupted on July 6 grew another 16,187 hectares (40,000 acres) on Thursday alone to reach an estimated total of almost 138,000 hectares (340,000 acres) – more than half the land mass of Rhode Island, the US Forest Service reported.

Only three other Oregon wildfires over the past century have consumed more acreage, according to state forestry figures.

Nearly 20,000 firefighters confronting flames

Extreme fire behaviour on Sunday forced some ground crews to fall back to "safety zones" for a ninth straight day and regroup as they "looked for opportunities to re-engage," incident commander Joe Hessel wrote in his daily report.

"This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future."

The Bootleg also stood as the biggest, by far, of 80 major active wildfires that have collectively burned nearly 485,622 hectares (1.2 million acres) in 13 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

More than 19,600 firefighters and support personnel are confronting those flames.

The spate of conflagrations, marking a heavier-than-normal start of the Western wildfire season, has coincided with record-shattering heat that has baked much of the region in recent weeks and is blamed for hundreds of deaths.

Scientists have said the growing frequency and intensity of wildfires are largely attributable to prolonged drought and increasing bouts of excessive heat that are symptomatic of climate change.