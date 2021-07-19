Muslim pilgrims have ascended Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat in the high point of this year's Hajj, being held in downsized form and under coronavirus restrictions for the second year running.

Just 60,000 people, all citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia, have been selected to take part in this year's Hajj, with foreign pilgrims again barred.

The mask-clad faithful, who had spent the night at camps in the Valley of Mina, converged on Mount Arafat, where it is believed the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon, for the most important of the Hajj rituals.

Being one of the lucky few "gives you a feeling that our God is forgiving and has chosen us to be in this place," said Selma Mohamed Hegazi, a 45-year-old Egyptian.

"God willing, our prayers will be accepted," she told AFP as she stood among the other emotional pilgrims, wearing the ihram, the traditional seamless white garment worn during the Hajj.

"My whole body is shivering."

After noon prayers, the worshippers, carrying water bottles and umbrellas, made their way up the 70-metre (230-foot) high hill for hours of prayers and Koran recitals to atone for their sins.

Misting devices installed by the authorities helped relieve the oppressive conditions as the pilgrims performed the rites in the glare of the Gulf summer.

After sunset they will head to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, where they will sleep under the stars before performing the symbolic "stoning of the devil".

The scene was dramatically different to past pilgrimages, which have drawn up to 2.5 million people, and this year the mountain was free of the huge crowds that descend on it in normal years.

Privileged few

A member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Bandar Balila, who delivered the sermon at the Namira Mosque, praised the Saudi government's measures which he said had prevented the Hajj from being "a site for the spread of disease and a focus of the epidemic".

Authorities were intent on staging the ritual "in a healthy manner that meets the requirements of disease prevention and social distancing," he said in the sermon that was translated into 10 languages for the benefit of the multi-national pilgrims.

Worshippers described a sense of tranquility descending on the mountain, also known as the "Mount of Mercy".

"To be one of only 60,000 doing Hajj ... I feel like I am part of a (privileged) group that was able to reach this place," said Baref Siraj, a 58-year-old Saudi national.