A federal judge has sentenced Paul Hodgkins to eight months in prison for the Florida man’s role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The sentencing on Monday makes Hodgkins the first among more than 500 accused rioters facing criminal charges to be incarcerated.

Paul Hodgkins pleaded guilty on June 2 to one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, as Congress was in the process of formally certifying Joe Biden’s election last November as US president when supporters of then-President Donald Trump rampaged through the building.

Prosecutors had asked US District Judge Randolph Moss to impose a sentence of 18 months in prison.

Hodgkins’ lawyer, Patrick Leduc, had urged that his client serve no prison time.

During a sentencing hearing, Hodgkins told Moss he is “remorseful and regretful” for his actions and acknowledged that his conduct may have emboldened others to engage in destructive acts.