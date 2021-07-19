A roadside bomb attack has targeted a Baghdad suburb, killing at least 35 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market, Iraqi medical officials said.

The attack took place in the Wahailat market in Sadr City, Iraq's military said in a statement.

More than 60 people were wounded, a police source said.

Hospital sources said the death toll could rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an urgent meeting with top security commanders to discuss the attack, the premier's office said in a brief statement.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram.

The blast happened a day before the Eid al Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers looking for gifts and groceries.

Piles of merchandise lay on the ground after the explosion. Shopkeepers recounted to security forces how the blast occurred as they salvaged what items they could.

READ MORE:Blast in heart of Kabul kills several civilians