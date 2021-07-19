When I was attending high school in Greece, there were two Ahmeds in the class and from what I remember in the entire building. I was the curly-haired Ahmed and he was the I guess not-so-curly haired Ahmed.

Then someone took the executive decision to change some vowels in our names so one was Ahmed and the other was Ahmad. I eventually became Achment but that's a story for another time.

Muslim problems I know right!

But as we grew older it was not as much the hair and the spelling of our name that separated me and my good pal but rather our behaviour. No doubt he was far more sensible than I.

One day the fire alarm went off at school, it was heard that Ahmed pulled it, the school went nuts! Everyone evacuated, scenes at the front door and you know that feeling when the entire adult population is trying to locate, lecture and punish you at 9 am. The moment had arrived live in the parking lot.

I went down the Shaggy path and said ‘It wasn't me'. There were doubts, a lot of doubts until Ahmad intervened and said it was him.

“I accidentally triggered it with my elbow as I was passing by”. He was admittedly a much taller Ahmed and the story seemed just about right, and so the day went on as if nothing ever happened.

When I was riding the bus home, I thought to myself “phew that was close”, Mum would have had a laugh with me if they called her. She was much scarier than my headmaster. Then it got a bit deeper. I thought why were they so sure it was me?

Later in life, I was called into a room at my university by one of my favourite lecturers who told me that he had reported me for plagiarism and that I'll probably be kicked out of the course.

I was bewildered, I rejected the claim and insisted that I hadn't plagiarised anything because I was actually reading books and the internet to me was as familiar territory as the Himalayas are to a nomadic desert tribesman in the Sahara.

He was not convinced, shaking his head as if I had sealed my fate with my own hands. In a last gasp of desperation I asked him to show me the plagiarism report, he proceeded to point at the percentage it said next to the file.

There was a problem though, it was another bloke called Ahmed.

I told him “I think you got the wrong person. I'm the other Ahmed, the one with a distinction, right there look you gave me the highest grade, no plagiarism, no problem.”

His face turned red. He apologized and asked me if I could keep it between us. The other Ahmed was much more mature and sensible than me. He also did not plagiarise and we both graduated happily ever after. The only plagiarism we ever did was copy-paste our first names.

The moral of these small and to many maybe perhaps insignificant stories is that they represent a facet of a very complex judgment game that we like to play in Europe where I was born and raised.

Let's call it the two Ahmed’s games; the one who is sensible is the one we give the benefit of the doubt, the one with the funny haircut, “troubled” attitude or what have you, scapegoat him.

It's actually a much more organic process than it sounds, sometimes it only takes a look to decide the whole thing; a person's fate that is.

Why so fatalist? Because there’s power dynamics involved that by the looks of things we have to wait centuries to balance again. A near-impossible task to manufacture equality especially when judgement and marginalizing become so natural.

And these stories are soft and nuanced but others are much heavier and come with lethal consequences as many of our brothers and sisters fell way too early because of police brutality, racial profiling and murder.

But the other Ahmed, the sensible one, isn’t safe either because at any point if they come out of the assimilated persona fantasy that white structures have “blessed” us with, then as we say in Arabic ‘khalas’ you’re done.