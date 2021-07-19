WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haiti set to form new government with Ariel Henry as PM
Jovenel Moise had tapped Ariel Henry to replace Claude Joseph as prime minister in the days before the president was shot dead in his home in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7.
Haiti set to form new government with Ariel Henry as PM
Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a press conference in Port-au-Prince, July 16, 2021, the week after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
July 19, 2021

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has run the country following the assassination of president Jovenel Moise, will step down and a new government will be formed with Ariel Henry as prime minister, an official has said.

The new government will not have a president, and will be tasked with organising fresh elections "as soon as possible," said the government official, who is close to the prime minister's office.

Moise had tapped Henry to replace Joseph as prime minister in the days before the president was shot dead in his home in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7.

But in the hours after the assassination Joseph declared a "state of siege" and said he was in charge, launching a power tussle in the violence-wracked, impoverished Caribbean nation.

Haiti also had no working parliament and no workable succession process, and was already mired deep in a political and security crisis when Moise was killed.

READ MORE:Haitian President Moise will be laid to rest on July 23

New elections

"For several days, Claude Joseph and Ariel Henry have been holding a number of working meetings that will lead to the formation of an inclusive government with Ariel Henry as prime minister," said the official.

RECOMMENDED

Joseph will return to his former post as foreign minister in the new government, which will be installed on Tuesday, the official said.

"There will be no president of the Republic. The mission of this new government will be to organise general elections as soon as possible," the official added.

READ MORE:Who's behind the assassination of the Haitian president?

Moise had ruled Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed in the wake of disputes, including on when his own term ended.

As well as presidential, legislative and local elections, Haiti had been due to have a constitutional referendum in September after it was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official did not give a timeline on Monday for when new elections would be held.

READ MORE:Pentagon: US military trained Colombian soldiers involved in Haiti hit

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics