The reason I am so proud of this little film is because I believe that it shows that people find a way to continue through adversity. To try and improve themselves and their situations.

We’ve had people look at this film, and go “But they are the lucky ones - shouldn’t you talk about how they are lucky?” And maybe they are lucky - in the sense that they aren’t in Aleppo, they’re not getting bombed and dying every day, but that’s still not lucky.

They’ve had to lose everything they loved. They were teachers, they were doctors, they had families, they had farms, everything that we have, they lost, and are living on rations.

At what point is just existing enough? Shouldn’t everyone have the ability to live a full and enriching life? Shouldn’t that be a universal human right? We all expect that, here, in Australia.

What makes us entitled to that, and these people not?

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: https://bit.ly/2LDmffl