The United States and allied nations have condemned China's "malicious" cyber activity, accusing Beijing of extortion and threatening national security, and promising consequences as it charged four Chinese nationals with hacking.

The Biden administration blamed China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world earlier this year.

It also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.

"(China's) Ministry of State Security (MSS) has fostered an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement that is likely to further strain worsening relations between Washington and Beijing.

Four Chinese nationals charged in US

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice said four Chinese nationals had been charged with hacking the computers of dozens of companies, universities and government bodies in the United States and abroad between 2011 and 2018.

"As evidenced by the indictment of three MSS officers and one of their contract hackers unsealed by the Department of Justice today, the United States will impose consequences on (Chinese) malicious cyber actors for their irresponsible behavior in cyberspace," Blinken said.

The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and NATO were united against the threat, a senior US official told reporters.

"The US and our allies and partners are not ruling out further actions to hold (China) accountable," the US official said, adding that it was the first time NATO had condemned Chinese cyber activity.

"We're putting forward a common cyber approach with our allies, and laying down clear expectations of how responsible nations behave in cyberspace," the official added.

Warning to China