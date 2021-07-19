Sheep trader Ali Zala, head wrapped in a blue turban, is cursing his luck.

"There is a shortage like we have never seen before because of this damned security crisis," he says, sitting among around 30 skeletal sheep in Niger's capital Niamey.

Zala would usually expect to earn good money ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al Adha, called Tabaski in parts of West Africa, which begins this week.

Worshippers sacrifice an animal during the festival and distribute the meat among friends and family as well as the poor, giving a major boost to the sheep trade.

But Zala, who travels to war-torn eastern Niger to buy sheep to resell in the capital, has struggled to acquire marketable animals this year.

"Before, I could bring 500 head of sheep to Niamey, but look," he says, turning to his dismal flock.

Like many in the business, Zala is struggling because of the brutal conflict ravaging the Sahel region.

Deadly attacks are common, as is banditry. And in the vast areas outside of state control, the militants often levy taxes in the form of livestock.

Recurring droughts in the semi-arid region also decimate herds. Dealers who make it to markets in Sahelian cities now often bring fewer animals with them, driving up costs for consumers.

"You raise your animals for months and a bandit comes and snatches them away in minutes," says Mamane Sani, a member of a local consumer association.

Herders at risk

The insurgency launched in northern Mali in 2012 has since spread to the centre of the country as well neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, and over two million have been displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

Over the years, rustling has become a key feature of the war economy.

"Herders no longer have full freedom of mobility," says Abdoul Aziz Ag Alwaly, a leading member of Billital Maroobe, a West African pastoralist association.

Speaking in Mali's capital Bamako, he says the risks of attack and extortion en route to markets is increasing.

The picture is similar across the Sahel. In Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, sheep dealer Issa Ouedraogo recounts his supply problems.